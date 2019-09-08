Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Roy Anthony Sefcovic

Roy Anthony Sefcovic Obituary
Roy Anthony Sefcovic was called home to join his parents, Ann and Tony and his sister, Joy in heaven on, September 3, 2019. He was 62. Roy is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Sefcovic; his children, Nicki DePasquale (Chris), Ronnie Minissali (Shannon), Sarah Eisenhardt (David) and Danielle Sefcovic. He was a "Poppy" to his many grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, J.R. Sefcovic (Laurie) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A Celebration of Roy's Life will begin at 7p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
