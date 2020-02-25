|
Roy Hall Sr., a resident of Sharon Springs since 1970 and previously of Huntington, NY (Suffolk County), died suddenly on Sunday, February 23, at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown. He was 77. Born in the Bronx on October 7, 1942, he was the son of the late James W. and Philomena (Dempsy) Hall Sr. Roy was a longtime construction superintendent for James Clark Construction and BBL Construction, both in Albany, and Plank Construction in Schenectady. Earlier, he was self-employed locally under the name Roy-EL Construction. He retired due to illness in 2014. Roy loved to go on annual cruises. Some recent trips were Norway, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Locally, he enjoyed boating on the Erie Canal and Mohawk River. He was a member for a short time of both the Knights of Columbus and the Sharon Springs Rotary club. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ellen Hall, nee Nielsen; two sons, Roy Hall Jr and Niel Hall; a daughter, Christine Manko, all of Sharon Springs; two sisters, Marie Keaney of Sebring, FL and Judith Zezza of Barnegat, NJ; and five grandchildren, Leigha and Kyle Hall, and Joshua, Jennifer, and Jayna Manko. He was predeceased by a brother, James W. Hall Jr. Visitation will be held 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs. Spring burial will be at a later date in Zion Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Sharon Springs Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Sharon Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020