Dr. Roy Oyangen, DMD, 62, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Roy was born on January 10, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Harry and Ruth (Larsen) Oyangen. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University, Teaneck, NJ with his Doctorate in Medical Dentistry. He opened his own practice in 1987, Advanced Aesthetics Dentistry in Glenville, NY. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed making things with his hands. He was a member of the Rotterdam District 2 Fire Department. Roy is survived by his loving wife, Denise J. Myers; his children, Brian R. Oyangen and Lisa Oyangen; his sister, Mona Faggione; and his brothers, Steven Oyangen and Erik (Michele) Oyangen. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
