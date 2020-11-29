1/
Dr. Roy Oyangen DMD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Roy Oyangen, DMD, 62, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Roy was born on January 10, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Harry and Ruth (Larsen) Oyangen. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University, Teaneck, NJ with his Doctorate in Medical Dentistry. He opened his own practice in 1987, Advanced Aesthetics Dentistry in Glenville, NY. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed making things with his hands. He was a member of the Rotterdam District 2 Fire Department. Roy is survived by his loving wife, Denise J. Myers; his children, Brian R. Oyangen and Lisa Oyangen; his sister, Mona Faggione; and his brothers, Steven Oyangen and Erik (Michele) Oyangen. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved