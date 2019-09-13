Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Royal F. Kingsley


1924 - 2019
Royal F. Kingsley Obituary
Royal F. Kingsley, 95, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1924 son of the late Frank and Inez Kingsley in Sharon Springs, NY. Royal was a proud Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Roy was a jack of all trades, a hard worker, he was employed in many industries including carpentry, construction, farming, driving trucks and he later retired from General Electric. He leaves behind many fond memories of the good times spent with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Carmen T. Kingsley; his children, Rosz, Phillip, Tony and Carl; Carmen's children, Carol Nazir and Robert Edmonds; sister, Iona and brother, Carl; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A time for prayers will begin at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
