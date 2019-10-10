|
|
Ruby Helen Blanchette, 90, of the Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care Center and formerly of Scotia, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Shreveport, LA on June 2, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Harmon and Victoria Williams King. Ruby was the wife of the late Roland J. Blanchette. She had been the Church secretary for the Clifton Park Center Baptist Church for over 10 years. Then she had volunteered for two years for Bridges for Peace International Office in Jerusalem, Isreal. Upon returning home she had continued to represent and speak for Bridges for Peace. She also set up a business as a local GNLD vitamin distributor. She was an active member of Open Arms Church in Schenectady where she had been a Sunday school teacher and was a member of their prayer team. Ruby also volunteered for Hospice. She is the devoted mother of Dennis (Janet) Blanchette, Cecelia (Ross) Burdack, Ronnie (Sharon) Blanchette and Rebecca (Scott) Blanchette-Peters; sister of Marjorie Siwik and the late Edward and Glen King; cherished grandmother of Gabriel, Brian, Geoff, Jacob, Sarah, Skye and Dusty; also survived by several great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and over 20 nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice of both Schenectady and Saratoga Counties for the kind help received at home and at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home during these past months. A special thanks to the staff at Schuyler Ridge Ensign Point for making Ruby feel welcome and loved. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling will precede the funeral service from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Clifton Park Center Baptist Cemetery in Clifton Park, NY. Memorial contributions may be made the Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Bldg. 4, Suite 405 Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY 12205 or to the Maine Down Syndrome Network, PO Box 705, Windham, ME 04062. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019