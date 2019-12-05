|
Rudolf "Rudy" L. Nedvidek, 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Rotterdam, NY to the late Rudolf Nedvidek and Helen Stopka Nedvidek. He was happily married to Constance Giaquinto Nedvidek. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he faithfully and honorably served his country. He will be missed by his loving wife, Constance; his son, Rudy; his grandchildren, Alicia (Josh) Ray, Peter Nedvidek, and Andrew Nedvidek; his great-granddaughter, Olivia Ray; his brother, William Nedvidek; his good friends, Ted and Donna Schapp, and many other loving cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. The family wishes to thank everyone that was a part of Rudy's life, especially his son-in-law, Josh for helping take care of Rudy. To Leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019