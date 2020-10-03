1/1
Rudolf Vojnar
1927 - 2020
Rudolf (Rudy) F. Vojnar, 93, passed away Tuesday September 29, 2020. Born in Rotterdam on January 8, 1927 he was the son of William and Sadie Pallack Vojnar. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1944 and participated in action against the enemy at Okinawa in 1945. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart from wounds received in action on June 11, 1945. Upon returning home he joined the International Union of Operating Engineers local 106 and was a member for over 60 years. He was a life member of the 6th Marine Division, the 22nd Marines, DAV Post 23, VFW Post 1895 and the Electric City Marine Corps League. He also was a member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge #2157. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing horseshoes, bocce ball, hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Rudy is preceded in death by his brother William Vojnar, and sisters Emma and Elizabeth Vojnar. His wife of 62 years, Grace J. Vojnar, passed away in 2016. He is survived by his four children; Sharon Palmier of Colorado, Michael (Kathy) Vojnar of Florida, Christine (Frank) Hartman of Rotterdam and Thomas (Lisa) Vojnar of Delanson. Eight grandchildren; Danielle Parsons, Nicholas Palmier, Erica Palmier, Karly (Andrew) Ferguson, Bryan (Lindsey) Vojnar, Nicole (Aaron) Lang, Matthew Hartman and Brittany Vojnar. Seven Great grandchildren; Taylor Lang, Kaitlyn Grace Lang, Sam Ferguson, Anastasia Grace Ferguson, Ridge Vojnar, Rylan Parsons and Maxwell. Calling hours will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A 12 p.m. service will immediately follow. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www. demarcostonefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
09:30 - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
OCT
5
Service
12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
