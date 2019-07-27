|
Rudolph Siska, age 78, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born on September 17, 1940, Rudy was a lifelong resident of Princetown. He was a graduate of Draper High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Rudy was employed at Watervliet Arsenal/Benet Laboratories as a mechanical engineering technician for 44 years, retiring in 2003. He also worked part time as a commercial driver for Coyne Industrial Laundries for many years. Early in his life, Rudy enjoyed drag racing at Fonda Speedway, having won dozens of "drag strip class winner" trophies, along with many 'unsanctioned' racing competitions. He loved riding snowmobiles and was a member of the local Snowdrifters Club as well as owner of Rudy's Snowmobile Service, which he ran out of his home. Along with his wife of 40 years, Donna, Rudy enjoyed camping along with their group of like-minded camping enthusiasts, the Twin Hill Truckers. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling by car (always the driver) and RV up and down the east coast, enthusiastically attending NASCAR races, wintering in Sebring, Florida as well as paying regular visits to his beloved family and friends. Rudy was considered to be a master craftsman who had designed and built his log home where he lived throughout his adult life, often lending his expertise and guidance to friends and family too numerous to count. Rudy was a friend to everyone. He was the first guy to give a handshake, a sturdy one, and a warm smile. Rudy is the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Neal) Siska, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Siska and sister, Marian Myers; daughter, Ruthie (Rossi) Lambert; grandson, Nicholas Rossi and his best four-legged friend, Bear. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Lanoue) Siska; a daughter, Darla (George) Gullotta of Schenectady; son, Brian Siska and fiancé Grace McGrath of Rotterdam. He is also survived by a sister, Lillian (Charles) Coogan of The Villages, FL; grandchildren Christina (Grant) Frazier of Largo, FL; Rhiannon Rossi and Jeffrey Rossi of Miami FL and great-grandchildren, Colin Cannarelli and Caroline Frazier of Largo, FL and many many nieces and nephews, all of whom he deeply loved. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 9:30 by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd. Burial will follow at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 27, 2019