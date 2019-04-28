Home

Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
View Map
Russell Dean Berry Obituary
Russell "Rusty" Dean Berry, age 55, passed away April 23, 2019. Russell was a graduate of Bradley High School in Cleveland, TN and was employed at Liberteks.com since 2009 where he was loved by his co-workers and clients. He was a member of a motorcycle group called "No Destination" from the Mill at Round Lake. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Howard J. Berry and Mary L. Berry. Survivors include his son, Samuel Dean Berry; two brothers, Jim L. Berry and Bill H. Berry; one sister, Rose K. Boring; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Friends may call on Thursday prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
