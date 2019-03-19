Home

The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Russell F. Caldwell, Jr., 83 passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Saratoga Center in Ballston Spa, NY. Born on April 24, 1935 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Russell and Catherine (Biglow) Caldwell. In addition to his parents, Russell was predeceased by his wife, Ardeth Miaetta Caldwell. Survivors include his daughter, Lynn Kiernozek; son, Russell F. Caldwell III; sisters, Joan M. King and Janet Bielecki and grandchildren; Nina Kiernozek, Michelle Kiernozek, Jason Caldwell and Amanda Caldwell Services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are entrusted by The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
