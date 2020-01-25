|
Russell W. Fisher, 89, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Russ was born in Detroit, MI, he moved to Schenectady as a child, where he was raised my his Grandfather Howard Kepner and Aunt Maude Kepner. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and later in life was a graduate SUNY Cobleskill. He served in the Army National Guard for several years. At onetime he worked at the ALCO and later worked for the City of Schenectady Water Department, for many years. He enjoyed traveling with his family, was an avid reader with a particular interest in history and also enjoyed gardening. He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Fisher, she died in 2015 and their son, Michael Fisher, he died in 2008. Russ is survived by his daughter, Susan Fisher. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Melissa, James and John. Funeral service Monday morning 9:30 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church (State and Lafayette St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, SPAC Rd. P.O. 484 Amsterdam, NY 12020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020