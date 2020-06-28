Ruth A. Riddle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Riddle, age 95 of Clifton Park passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Sarah May Bruno. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years; Robert John Riddle Sr., her son Alan Riddle, brother Maynard Bruno, and her granddaughter Kristy Riddle. During WWII, Ruth worked for General Electric and Mimeo Machine. She retired as a US Postal Service mail carrier. She was an avid quilter and was a member of Shenendehowa Senior Quilters, the Jonesville Piecemakers, and along with her longtime friend Martha Hadarics, she taught quilting through Shenendehowa Continuing Education. She volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader and was a charter member of the Jonesville Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her children Robert J. Riddle Jr., Donna (Peter) Traider, Kenneth (Christine) Riddle, Marie (Michael) Hecht, Patricia (Clifford) Gagnon, and Sandra (Daniel) McAlonie, grandchildren Rick , Tom, Holly, Gary, Diane, Michelle, Michael, Dorie, Landen, David, Ken, Matthew, Stephanie, Jason, Jennifer, Kyle, Michael, August, and Chelsea. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Rick, Erin, Cassie, Amber, Steven, Michael, Brandon, Robert, Ryan, Tyler, Corey, Ashley, Maggie, Aiden, Alice, Mya, Kendall, Chris, Brittany, Miranda, Jayden, Chloe, Jaxen, Emminance, Raleigh, Brielle, Haleigh, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, with an outdoor graveside service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jonesville Cemetery on Ushers Rd. in Clifton Park. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Jonesville Volunteer Fire Dept., 953 Main Street, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jonesville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved