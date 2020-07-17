Ruth Arlene (Uehlin) Fox left the trials of this Earth on June 25, 2020. She is now at peace. Ruth was born March 8, 1927 in Rochester, N.Y. She lived in Irondequoit, N.Y. and attended Hosea Rogers School and Irondequoit High School where she graduated with honors in 1945. Ruth was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church. attended Hosea Rogers School As a child Ruth was an entertainer, singing and dancing. She performed on the radio at a young age. Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Raymond Fox of Irondequoit, N.Y. Ruth and Jerry remained married until Jerry's death in 2011. Ruth was active with the Union Presbyterian Church of Schenectady where she and Jerry and family belonged until 1994. Ruth and Jerry enjoyed organizing formal dances and dinners for the Schenectady Benedict's Dance Group which they belonged to for many years. Ruth worked for the Niskayuna Schools as a para-educator at Rosendale Elementary School and Iroquois Middle School; she finished her career in the Media Center at the Iroquois School. Ruth also enjoyed working at the Open Door Bookstore on Jay Street in Schenectady as a retail clerk and buyer in the gift department. Ruth and Jerry retired to Southport, North Carolina in 1995 where they were active members of the St. Phillips Episcopal Church. Ruth was in the Daughters of the King organization. Ruth enjoyed playing Bridge and bunco throughout her life as well as "The dice game". She also enjoyed following Jordan Spieth on the PGA tour. Ruth's strong spirit and feisty personality will be strongly missed by family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by son, James Raymond and husband Gerald Raymond. Ruth is survived by son Michael Gerald and daughter Susan Fox Baynes. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Erin Baynes Dubecky, Joshua Fox, Julia Fox, Luke Baynes, Jordan Fox, Zachary Fox and Rebekka Fox Chambers. Ruth is survived by thirteen great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made in Ruth's name to the Northeastern Association of the Blind, 301 Washington Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12206 Online: naba-vision.org