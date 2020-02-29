|
Ruth B. Bray, 96, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Nursing Center in Albany. Ruth was born in Schenectady to the late Joseph and Catherine Buckley Barry. She worked as a keypunch operator for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany for several years until retiring. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady and a member of the church Rosary Society. She was an avid bridge player. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, James E. Bray, who died in 1999, her brother, Edward Barry and her sister, Mary Bray. She is survived by three sons, Jeff (Eileen) Bray, Dr. James (Linda) Bray and Michael (Barbara) Bray, nine grandchildren, Brian (Elizabeth) and Kevin Bray, Erica (Ryan) Manning, Kelly (Matthew) Kaplan, Colleen (Christopher) Foltz, Ryan, Scott, Andrew and Jordan Bray, seven great-grandchildren, Audrey, Quinn, Ian, Ruby, Liam, Emerson and Will. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020