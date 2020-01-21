|
|
Ruth Bernstein passed away January 16 at Hospice by the Sea surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, New York Sept. 5 1925. Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband, Simon Bernstein of 50 years. Ruth is survived by Penni Troy (David) Michael Bernstein (Karen) and grandchildren, Wendi Gapczynski, Traci Hand, Lesli Troy, Jaclyn Yusko (Jeffrey), Natalie Williams (Michael) and many great-grandchildren. Ruth was a graduate of Brooklyn College and founder of Simons Men's Wear Schenectady where she worked from 1962 until 1990 and then retired to Florida. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten by so many. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice by the Sea Boca Raton, St Catherine's Center for children Albany, NY or .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020