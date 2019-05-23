Home

Ruth Bryan

Ruth Bryan Obituary
Mrs. Ruth Perkins Megantz Bryan, 94, of York, SC, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, Lake Wylie, SC after a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the River Hills Community Church, Lake Wylie, SC with the Rev. Gayle Montgomery officiating. Mrs. Bryan was born December 6, 1924 in Vermillion, SD to the late Harry Othmer and Martha Mary Miller Perkins. She was the widow of Samuel Megantz and John Bryan and was a beloved wife and mother. Survivors are her daughter, Linda E. Pushee (Ronald) of York, SC; son, Robert C. Megantz (Naomi) of San Jose, CA; grandchildren, Ruth Pushee (Ellen), James Pushee (Tamara), Martha Gardner (Jeff), Emma Walker (Rodney), Thomas Megantz, Andrew Megantz; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to . The family would like to thank Lake Wylie Assisted Living, Agape Hospice and Visiting Angels for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com. M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Bryan.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019
