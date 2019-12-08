|
Ruth C. Donohue, age 90, a lifelong resident of Schenectady, died on December 5, 2019. Ruth was born on July 4, 1929, was the daughter of the late Marcia and Joseph Donohue, and was predeceased by her brother Robert Donohue, Sister Mary Rahn, brother in-law Leslie Rahn and her niece Lisa Perkins and nephew David Rahn. As a child of the "Great Depression" Ruth had a strong will to succeed in life. Two days after her graduation from Nott Terrace High School Ruth walked into the Schenectady General Electric plant and began working as a Mail Delivery "girl". Over the next 40 years at General Electric, thanks to her own initiative and God given talent Ruth worked at various jobs with increasing responsibilities retiring in 1987 as an Electrical Design Draftsman and was responsible for the elimination of the red circle discrimination that hindered women from advancing. Ruth loved the music of the Big Bands and Jazz bands traveling to NYC during the 1940's and 50's to see individuals like Dizzy Gillespie, Louie Armstrong, Billy Holiday and bands such as Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman live. Movies were also a big part of her life and before Google if you wanted to know or needed an answer to a cinema question from names of actors, directors or the back-story of a movie all you need was to ask Ruth. Ruth traveled extensively in the United States and Europe not just to see the sites but to talk to locals and would strike up conversation with young and old learning about the people, the culture and the food of the place where she was visiting. When in Venice Ruth would always visit Harry's Bar and have one of their famous Bellini's. Ruth was an avid lover of her pets from her cocker spaniels to her poodle Morty and kitties named Squeaky and Lilly. Because of her love for animals and people and Ruth's extraordinary ability to paint portraits, Ruth was able to capture their likeness on canvas. Last year on her 89th birthday, Ruth had a gallery showing of all her portraits at the Yankee Pete Gallery in Schoharie NY. Ruth is survived by her twin brother Richard (Dickie) Donohue of Pattersonville NY, her nephew Richard (Sandy) Perkins of Moss Beach, California and her extended family Jacqueline Hurd, Walter and Margaret Hurd, Katheryn Hurd-Sparre, Gregory Hurd, Larry Stanley and many nieces and nephews. Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stephen Goldberg and his wonderful staff at Niskayuna Internal Medicine, Dr. Rana Bitar Jacob and her staff from Upstate Hematology and to Sheila Boughton from Visiting Angels and Christine Sparre. Services for Ruth will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley PO Box 40 Howes Cave, NY 12092.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019