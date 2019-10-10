Home

Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Colonie, NY
Ruth English, age 97, of Round Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald English Sr. She is survived by her sons, Ronald English Jr., and Eugene (Rhys) English; two granddaughters, Stephanie Heffernan and Vanessa Gillman; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
