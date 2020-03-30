|
|
Ruth E. Guernsey, 91, of Ecker Hollow Road, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence following a brief illness. Born May 30, 1928 in Cobleskill, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Nellie (Diamon) Brown. Ruth was a 1946 graduate of the former Cobleskill Central School and married Loren Guernsey in 1949 and they had 60 years of a blissful marriage before he died in 2009. Together they operated the Highland Grove Farm. Ruth was one of the founding members of the Historic Treasure Building at the Sunshine Fair in Cobleskill, a member of Cobleskill Historical Society as well as the Schoharie County, New York State, and the National Holstein Association. She showed cows for many years at numerous fairgrounds. Also known as "Mrs. Punkin Hollow" to many, as her husband initiated the Punkin Hollow Gang. Ruth was a member of the Schoharie County Bowling Hall of Fame and one of the original members of Yo-Schoharie Riding Club. She was also a member of the former Mineral Springs Methodist Church. Survivors include her loving children: Beckie Lacroix of Middleburgh, Alan Guernsey of Cocoa, Fl, and Kent Guernsey of Ocala, FL; thirteen grandchildren: Warren Guernsey, Matt sei, Jacob Lacroix, Jessica Guernsey, Jenn Brown, Jon Lacroix, Kasie Ilowiecki, Marshall Lawyer, Charlie Guernsey, Mitchell Lawyer, Jamie Sisson, Chase Guernsey, and Claudia Guernsey; and a herd of great-grandchildren. Private services will be held for the immediate family only due to COVID-19 and government regulations. Burial will be in Bramanville-Prospect Cemetery. A celebration of life for all to attend will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, Inc., PO box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092 or Salvation Army of Albany, 20 South Ferry St., Albany, NY 12202. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at � HYPERLINK "http://www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com" �www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com�.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020