Ruth E. (Van Zandt) Wege, 96, , died at home on May 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Schenectady on March 7, 1923, she was the daughter of the late David T. and Alice (Feigenbaum) Van Zandt. Ruth graduated from Draper High School in 1940, and from Oneonta State Teachers College in 1944. She started her teaching career at Middleburgh Central School, where she taught from 1944 - 1950. She returned to teaching in 1958 at Woodlawn School in Schenectady, until her retirement in 1978. Ruth loved to travel (always by car - Mom drove in the morning, Dad in the afternoon) and going out to eat. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, and working in the garden. Until the last few years, she did the Jumble and the crossword puzzle daily (always in ink). She was the Skip-Bo Champion. She rarely missed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Yankee games, or her nightly bowl of ice cream. She was a great cook and baker, known for her Sunday and Holiday dinners. Apple pies, molasses cake and the best chocolate chip cookies around were always family favorites. Ruth is survived by her sons Thomas Wege (Ann Hoenzsch) of Rotterdam and Richard (Debi) Wege of Scotia; her grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Joffray of Tolland, CT and Julie Wege (Miguel Diaz) of Round Lake; and great-granddaughter Liliana Brantley of CT. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, William Wege, whom she married on April 16, 1949. Bill passed away on February 26, 2008. She was also predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Van Zandt, and her brother, David L. Van Zandt. The family would like to thank Kelly Rogers and especially Jody Denton for their excellent and compassionate care for Mom these last few years. Without them, Mom would never been able to remain at home. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019