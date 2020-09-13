Ruth Louise Kildoyle, 96, of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully of natural causes Sunday, September 6, 2020 at The Schenectady Center. Ruth was the daughter of the late Willard and Helen Adsit. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth is survived by her children, Carol (Randy) Morris, Janice R. (William) Riddervold, and Lawrence (Patricia) Kildoyle; her seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her sister, Florence Warner; and many loving relatives and friends. Ruth was predeceased by her great-granchild, Skylar Dylan Morris. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Schenectady Center for their care and kindness to Ruth during her stay with them. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie at 2:30 p.m. Donations may be made in Ruth's memory to a charity of your choice
