Ruth Mower of Greenpoint Avenue passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the age of 89 after a brief illness. She was the beloved daughter of Arthur and Grace Mower of Schenectady. Ruth worked at St. Clare's Hospital for 28 years. Ruth loved crossword puzzles, music and flowers and most of all helping anyone she could. She also loved children and animals. She was predeceased by her father and mother, her brother Alan and sister Margie who she lovingly cared for. Ruth requested a special thank you to Clint and Sandy Freeman as well as Liz Park for their loving care and help; also a very special thank you to Barbara Aldershoff for her 10 years of care and friendship. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:30am at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share a message of condolence visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.