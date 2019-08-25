|
Ruth (Olney) Wiley, a longtime resident of Valley Falls, died peacefully at her residence with her loving family and caregivers by her side, at the age of 104 years and 2 months. Born June 15, 1915, in Schenectady, Mrs. Wiley was the daughter of the late William H. and Annabelle (Clark) Olney and for over 71 years the wife of the late Abbott L. Wiley who predeceased her August 18, 2017. Mrs. Wiley was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She married Abbott on October 20, 1945 and was a home maker for many years. She was an active member of the Valley Falls United Methodist Church for many years. Mrs. Wiley is survived by her three children and their spouses, Lynn and Dennis Latham of Stillwater, Carol Irvine of Idaho Falls, Idaho and William and Sharon Wiley of Cambridge; seven grandchildren, Mark Schaefer, Jennifer Schaefer, William (Melissa) Irvine, Andrew Irvine, Melanie (Kevin) Lemmer, Marina Wiley and Bryan Wiley, five great-grandchildren, Alexander and Madeline Irvine, Johan Lemmer and Mia Puglese, Mason Puglese and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mrs. Wiley will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church with the Rev. Danyal officiating. A reception in the Church hall will follow. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Schaghticoke beside her beloved husband, was held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Valley Falls United Methodist Church, 16 State Street, Valley Falls, NY 12185 or to the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps. 60 Parker School Road, Johnsonville, NY 12094. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, Raymertown, NY 12180.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019