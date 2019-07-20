Ruth P. Walter McAuliffe, 89, died peacefully at home Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born in Albany to the late Eugene and Barbara Manz Walter. She was a graduate of the Child's Hospital Nursing Program, receiving her nursing license in 1950. In 1991 she was the first recipient of the Nursing Professional Excellence Award. She retired from the former St. Clare's Hospital in 1992. Ruth was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, both in Schenectady. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Eugene T. McAuliffe, who died in 2006; her son, Eugene T. McAuliffe, Jr. and brothers, Eugene Walter and Richard Walter. She is survived by four children, Eileen McAuliffe, Kathleen McAuliffe, Christine McAuliffe and Sean (Terri) McAuliffe; daughter-in-law, Sandra McAuliffe; five siblings, Dorothy Rice, Dolores Willey, John Walter, James Walter and Mary Mossman; nine grandchildren, Evan, Amanda, Tyler, Jacob, Patrick, Douglas and Andrew McAuliffe, Megan and Caitlin Matiz; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be private. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Daily Gazette on July 20, 2019