Ruth R. Edwards, 86, of Lexington Parkway, entered in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with her family at her side. Ruth was born on February 14, 1933 in Henderson, NC, the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Ann Judkins Thompson. Ruth came to New York in the 1950's and has resided here since. She was employed at Albany Medical Center Hospital as a Supervisor in the Transportation Department, until retiring in 1995. Ruth was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church in Schenectady and was a member of the church's hospitality club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to Ruth's parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sidney Edwards; one son, Sidney O. Edwards; also several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her loving daughters, Sylvia (Alvin) Smith and (Bernice) Laverne Edwards; one brother, Charlie Henry McKnight and one sister, Adell Jones; one special sister, homegirl (Pinkie) Margaret Frasier; three grandchildren, Gregory and Tiffany Thompson and Gabrielle (Corey) Jenkins; also survived by an extended host of family and friends. The Homegoing Celebration to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church 407 Union Street, Schenectady, New York 12305. Calling hours will precede the celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.curtisfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019