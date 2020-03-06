Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Rotterdam, NY
Ruth R. Levasseur

Ruth R. Levasseur Obituary
Ruth R. Levasseur, 89, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Ruth was born in Amsterdam to the late James and Anna Aldi Pepe. She worked as a waitress at Hogan's Towne House and John Riccitello's Restaurant. After retiring, she and her husband lived in Florida for 25 years until returning to the Schenectady area in 2014. Ruth was a phenomenal cook and she enjoyed reading books by her favorite author, Pearl S. Buck. Ruth was predeceased by two sisters, Beatrice Blair and Mary Pepe. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Louis G. Levasseur; three children, Celeste (David) Iovinella, Andre (Donna) Levasseur and Danielle (Scott) Rigney, one sister, Ann Carol Marano; five grandchildren, Scott (Maria) Iovinella, Erin (Ryan) Serritella, Noelle Levasseur, Jasen Levasseur – Strube and Gillian Rigney; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Rory, Emmy and Luke. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass, which will be celebrated, Saturday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, Rotterdam. There will be no calling hours.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
