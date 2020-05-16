Ruth Sanes
Ruth Sanes, 87, of Niskayuna, NY, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at her home. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Hamovitz. She was married for 40 years to Melvin B. Sanes until his passing in 1997. Ruth was the youngest of seven children and was predeceased by Harry Hamovitz, Michael Hamovitz, Albert Hamovitz, Mollie Gordon, Herbert Hamovitz, her twin Neil Hamovitz and her infant son Eric Irwin Sanes. Ruth was a long time employee at Dechants, Fuglein, and Johnson, retiring in 2003. She was a past president and active member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady NY and a life time member of Hadassah. She enjoyed playing mah jongg with her friends and cards with her family. Ruth was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a collector of anything elephants. Ruth is survived by her son Howard Pitler (Gloria), her daughter Karyn Picker (Bob), grandchildren Amanda Hembree (Ben), David Pitler (Sarah), Amy Schwartz (Will), Elliott Picker and four great-grandsons. Ruth will be buried next to her husband in Pittsburgh, PA. Contributions can be made to Congregation Gates of Heaven, 652 Ashmore Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12309 or a charity of one's choice. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
