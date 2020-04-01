|
Ruth Sarah Rose Lewis, age 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing with her loved ones at her side. She was born on July 30, 1937 in Ballston Spa, NY, the daughter of the late Frank C. Lewis and Alice Reed Lewis. Ruth graduated from the University of Hawaii earning a Master's Degree in Psychology. Ruth continued her career as a state Drug Counselor in Burns, Oregon. She also worked at the Saratoga tree nursery. Ruth proudly served her country in the US Army stationed in Germany for two years. She also volunteered to work in the vineyards in Israel where she stayed in the vineyard housing. Ruth loved playing baseball in her past time. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ruth is survived by her sisters, Mary Cullen (Glenn), Helen Ryle, Cynthia Hubberd (James), Linda Whiting; sisters-in-law, Patricia Lewis, Susan Lewis wife of John, Susan Lewis wife of Warren, Kathy Lewis, Zonia Lewis, Connie Molloy; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. A very good friend, Pamela Lunas from Eugene, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Edward (Ginny), Fred, John, Ralph, Warren, James; brothers-in-law, Joseph Ryle (aka Dodie), Jack Ward; sisters, Cecelia Haynes and her husband Kenneth, Betty (aka Elizabeth) and her husband Edward Meers. A celebration of life will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Granville Center for Rehab and Nursing and staff for all their love and compassion in taking care of Ruth. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020