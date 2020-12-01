Mrs. Ruth T. Hatter, 95, formerly of Arkell Hall for over 9 years and most recently of The Sanford Home in Amsterdam, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Born on April 20, 1925 in Dolgeville, NY, she was the daughter of Frederick L. Pentland and Nina Cool Pentland. She was a graduate of Canajoharie High School and spent most of her life in the Palatine Bridge area. Mrs. Hatter worked for Beech-Nut in Canajoharie from her early 20's until the mid to late 1980's. She was of Christian faith. Mrs. Hatter was a member of the Palatine Literary Society. She enjoyed crocheting and playing Bridge. Her first husband, Robert Tamsett, Sr. predeceased her in 1969; her second husband, Paul W. Hatter predeceased her in 2002; as well as her son, Dr. Robert G. Tamsett, Jr. in 2006. She is survived by her granddaughter, Sarah H. Tamsett of Canajoharie, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews in the area. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY. Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Hatter at www.houghtalingandsmith.com
