Ruth Deyo Wasnick, 97, of Schenectady, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born in Altona, NY the daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Bodah) Deyo. Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date at Holy Angel's Church in Altona, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St., Plattsburgh, N.Y.(518) 561-3980. Online condolences may be made and memorial candles may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020