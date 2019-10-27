|
|
Ryan James Ruback, 42, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. He was born in Amsterdam on March 28, 1977 to Roger J. and Linda M. Ruback. Ryan attended school in the Greater Amsterdam School District. Ryan is survived by his father, Roger; his brother Scott M. Ruback of Amsterdam, NY; his sister, Jodi L. Ruback of Olympia, WA; and his niece, Zoe L. Ruback of Olympia, WA. He also leaves behind his aunt, Judith A. Alonzo of Mechanicville, NY, and many cousins, extended family members, and friends. Ryan was employed by Hagaman Contractors. Previously, he worked for Jade Enterprises. In his youth, Ryan was active in local sports. He played football beginning with the Amsterdam Little Giants and ending as a member of the Amsterdam Rugged Rams football team. He also participated in youth baseball and was a member of the Amsterdam Sea Rams swim team. Ryan was also an active outdoorsman,and enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends. A service of Remembrance will take place on Saturday, December 7th at the United Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 at 11 am. Memorial gifts may be made in Ryan's name to the Montgomery County SPCA, PO Box 484, Amsterdam, New York 12010. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019