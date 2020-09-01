S. Helen Shaver, 92, formerly of Rotterdam passed away on Wednesday August 26th at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born and educated in Schenectady, Helen was the daughter of the late Thomas and Theresa (Buzek) Racko and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Helen went on to receive her Bachelors Degree in English from Union College. A former employee in the Financial Aide Department at Union College for many years, Helen was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, a former volunteer at Proctors Theater and with the American Red Cross for many years. In her later years Helen took Tap Dance lessons at the Ferrara Dance Studio and was a member of a Senior Tap-Dancing Group. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Ray E. Shaver in 1977, Helen was also predeceased by her 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Michael Shaver (Kathleen Parente) of California, Tim Shaver (Sue) of Galway, Chris Shaver (Candy) of Mariaville, Maureen Chambers (Allen) of Rotterdam and Mark Shaver (Marlene) of California, her 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday morning September 3rd at 9:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 310 Princetown Road, Schenectady, NY (COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing at the church are requested) Interment will be held in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen's memory to New York State Right to Life, 41 NY 5, Albany, NY 12207 To leave a message of condolence for Helen's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com