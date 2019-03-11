Home

Saara Kaper Shlizerman Obituary
Saara Kaper Shlizerman, 83 of Schenectady, NY died Sunday morning, March 10,2019 at the Albany Medical Center. Born in Moldova, Russia, Sarra was a seamstress while residing there. She came to this country in 1991.She was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady and was a Holocaust Survivor Her family will remember her for her excellent cooking. She was married to Avram Shlizerman until his passing in 2016. Mother of Daniel Shlizerman( Lena) of Israel and Zhanna Shkolnik ( Samuil) of Schenectady. Grandmother of Alexander Shlizerman ( Jennia), Boris Shkolnik ((Polina), Marat Shkolik and Michelle Shlizerman. Great grandmother of Liam, iIdo and Adam. Services at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue Schenectady on Tuesday, March 12,2019 at 2 p.m. followed by interment in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
