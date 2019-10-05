|
|
Sabrina E. Berko, 34, passed away suddenly at home on September 29, 2019. Sabrina was born and educated in Schenectady. She was a devoted homemaker and mom. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Berko, children, Dylon White, Eric White, Stephen (Kofi) Berko and Ashanti Berko; mother and step-father, Arleen Matay and Joseph Bleau; father, Michael and JoAnn Weddle; siblings, Mikey Weddle, Julie Weddle and Victor Matay; many relatives and friends. Services will be held today (Oct. 5) at 3 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Relatives and friends are invited to call today from 1 p.m. until the service.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019