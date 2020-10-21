1/1
Sadie Brudzienski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadie Brudzienski, age 96, died peacefully at Schenectady Center on October 19. Sadie was born in Amsterdam, NY on August 24, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Stanislaus and Louise (Olechowski) Mack. She was a resident of Amsterdam until she married in 1948 and moved to Schenectady. Sadie was a communicant of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schenectady. She was employed by Mohawk Carpet Mills, General Electric, and Two Guys retail store before retiring in 1975. Her husband of 52 years, Leonard, predeceased her in 2000. Her beloved son, James, passed away in 2014. A grandson, Jeffrey, also predeceased her in 1985. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Gail, and three cherished grandsons, Paul, Eric (Caitlin) and Mark (Jessica). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sadie was also predeceased by her three sisters, Mary Bazan, Stella Mack, and Winifred Gauvin; and five brothers, Joseph, Louis, Frank, Mathew, and John Mack. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. For flowers, condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
DeLegge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Luke's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved