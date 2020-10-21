Sadie Brudzienski, age 96, died peacefully at Schenectady Center on October 19. Sadie was born in Amsterdam, NY on August 24, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Stanislaus and Louise (Olechowski) Mack. She was a resident of Amsterdam until she married in 1948 and moved to Schenectady. Sadie was a communicant of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schenectady. She was employed by Mohawk Carpet Mills, General Electric, and Two Guys retail store before retiring in 1975. Her husband of 52 years, Leonard, predeceased her in 2000. Her beloved son, James, passed away in 2014. A grandson, Jeffrey, also predeceased her in 1985. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Gail, and three cherished grandsons, Paul, Eric (Caitlin) and Mark (Jessica). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sadie was also predeceased by her three sisters, Mary Bazan, Stella Mack, and Winifred Gauvin; and five brothers, Joseph, Louis, Frank, Mathew, and John Mack. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. For flowers, condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
