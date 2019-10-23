|
Sally J. Vedder, 84, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Calvin and Sally (Sarah) Wheeler of Connecticut. Sally married the love of her life Donald P. Vedder and their storybook romance began in 1956 when they moved to Jonesville, built their home and started a family. They loved spending time with their many relatives and friends especially their sons Jeffrey and James and their grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV and wintering in Florida where they made many new friends. Sally retired in 1998 as the Sole Assessor for the Town of Clifton Park. She received the NYS Assessor's Association Inc. Professionalism Award. Sally also worked several years for GE, Saratoga County in real property and at home beside her husband in his printing company Ace Lito. She was a very active member of the Saratoga County Republican Committee and the Saratoga County Women's Republican Committee. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald and her siblings, Norma, Phyllis and William. Sally is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Vedder (Lisa) of Jonesville and James Vedder (Justina) of Jonesville; grandchildren, Nyisha Vedder, Dalton Vedder, Samantha Vedder and Sarah Vedder; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Aleana; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 8:30 a.m. Friday, October 25 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Sally may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019