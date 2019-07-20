Sally Schutte Honan was a breath of fresh air! She loved her family and friends, and could make any gathering a memorable occasion filled with laughter. Sally died on July 4th, 2019. Born August 8, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Rochester NY by Elizabeth Thorton Schutte and Harry L. Schutte. Sally attended St John the Evangelist Elementary and Our Lady of Mercy High school. She graduated Georgetown University School of Nursing in 1949. Sally and L.J. (Bud) Honan married on January 19, 1952 and loved both marriage and parenthood. After raising three kids she returned to work at Saint Clare's Hospital in Schenectady, NY till 1984. She and Bud enjoyed retirement to the fullest. She played bridge and golf with a close-knit group of wonderful women for over 35 years. Sally was predeceased by her sister, Margaret (1984) and husband, Bud (2007). She is survived by her children, Tim (Helen), Terry (Javier), Meg (Lauren); grandchildren, Julie, Jeffery (Sanne) and great-grandson, Lucas. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAPE (The Center for Animal Protection and Education) http://www.capeanimals.org are welcome. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, New York 12065. Committal service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 20, 2019