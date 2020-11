As neighbors at 77 Delafield Drive, we will forever cherish the memories of times shared with our beloved Sally. Her beautiful gardens, her quilts and the poems she wrote, always showcased the love and devotion she shared with all of us. May she rest in perfect peace. Fondly remembered, Rosaline and George Preudhomme, 26 Ludlam Place, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Rosaline and George Preudhomme

Neighbor