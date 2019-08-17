The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Road
Glenville, NY
Resources
Sally (Lolik) Uliano Obituary
Sally (Lolik) Uliano, 87, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at the Schuyler Ridge Residential Facility with her loving family at her side. Born in Schenectady, Sally was the daughter of the late Sally and Anthony Lolik. She was a 1949 graduate of Scotia High School. After graduation she worked a short time for Woolworths and then Mica Insulator Company. Sally married Frank Uliano in 1951 and was a devoted wife and mother. After raising her family, Sally worked for Kmart for more than 20 years, retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception and served on the Altar Rosary Society. Before becoming ill, Sally was a passionate NY Yankees fan, an avid reader, enjoyed bowling on the GE Women's League, playing bingo at the Clifton Park Elks Club, traveling to Atlantic City with her girlfriends, and spending time with her family. She also looked forward every year to her high school reunion at the Glen Sanders Mansion, where she would catch up with old friends. Sally was predeceased by her husband, Frank, her daughter, Toni, her brother, Edwin "Sonny" Lolik and her sister, Rita Barnes. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Paula Healy (Steve), Karen Hotaling and Michele Covey (Dave); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her devoted brother, David Lolik (Michael); her sister, Cindee Lolik; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends. The family would like to thank all the staff at Schuyler Ridge for the loving care of Sally who has been a resident there for the last 9 years. She loved you all! Thank you also to Community Hospice. Calling hours for Sally will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made in Sally's name to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
