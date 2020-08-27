Salvatore "Sam" F. Sorbello passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at the age of 95. Sam was born in Schenectady to his parents, the late Mariano and Angelina (Tropea) Sorbello. Sam began his career at the General Electric Company as a young man, working in the canteen selling newspapers for 3 cents each. After completing draftsman school he continued working for General Electric for many years and was a member of their draftsman union as well as the GE Quarter Century Club. After just shy of 45 years working, Sam finished his career in drafting at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. Sam's hobbies included bowling, golfing and ice fishing with his favorite hobby being spending time at the casinos. He also loved cats and dogs. Besides his parents, Sam was predeceased in 2018 by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marion (DeMatteo) Sorbello and his two sisters, Carmela Saglimbeni (late Joseph) and Rosaria "Sadie" Morello (late Nicholas.) Sam leaves behind his special nieces, nephew and great niece, Jeanette Morello, Linda Saglimbeni, Richard Saglimbeni and Brittney Center, as well as nieces and nephews, Christine (Derenske) Knutti (Ron), Sue DeMarco, Jill DeMatteo, Karen (Felczak) Burda (Robert), Linda (Felczak) Hunt (Mark), Alfred Derenske Jr. (Beverly), Steve Janack (Margo), Phil Janack, David DeMatteo, John Felczak and Michael Felczak (Lynne) in addition to many other great nieces and great nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 29th from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady, with a mass of Christian burial being celebrated at 10am. Sam's ashes will be buried next to his wife, Marion at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share a special message with Sam's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
