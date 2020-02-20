|
|
Salvatore (Sammy) Longo entered into the Gates of Heaven on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years old and lived a full life. Salvatore, lovingly known as Grandpa Sam, was born on August, 21, 1927 in Bridgeport Connecticut. He was the son of the late Joseph and Laura Alena Longo. When he was a young child, the family moved to Schenectady, where he later met the love of his life, Claire Comfort. They shared 43 years of marriage until Claire's passing in 1997. He was also predeceased by daughter, Lori Jo, his brothers, John and Philip, sister-In Law Miriam, sister, Phyllis Serapilio, and brother-in-law, Thomas. Sam graduated from High School and went into the Navy. After that, he traveled cross country, but found his way home to Schenectady. He then tended bar and worked for the City of Schenectady for nearly 30 years where he rose to foreman of the Streets Department. As a result, Park Place was the cleanest street in the City especially during the winter months. He also began a career in politics, being elected and serving as a Schenectady County Legislator from 1984-1986. After that he became the Schenectady County Republican Election Commissioner from 1987-1994. After many years of hard work, He and Claire moved to Jupiter, Florida to enjoy their retirement. Not long after they moved there, once again he ran for office but this time as President of the Lakes At the Bluffs Association, which he won and served for many years. Grandpa Sam is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Gina, Thomas and Natalie, grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, and Zachary, nieces, Janice Zebrowski, Joanne Breden, Katherine Dallesandro, and Deborah True, Nephew, John Joseph Longo, and their families. He is also survived by cherished friends, considered family, Tina Williams and Ave Williams, who was the granddaughter he never had. Sam traveled to Italy throughout the years to visit family. He especially loved traveling with his sons to Las Vegas and Kentucky to see the horse farms, races, and the best horse race of all, the Kentucky Derby. He also enjoyed Saratoga Race Track, while home for the Summer. He was a fantastic cook and always invited people over for dinner. His specialties were broccoli rabes with sausage, and homemade pasta. He loved when his sons and their families and friends came to visit during the winter months. A visit always included Toojay's chocolate layer cake, ice cream, frozen yogurt and Taco Tuesdays. In earlier years, Sam was an avid golfer, being a member of the Van Vranken Golf League. While living in Florida, he became an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, rarely missing a Spring Training Game, making very close friends at the games. He will be most remembered for always being there for others when they needed it most. A special thank you to Deborah Tomasek and hospice for their extraordinary caregiving along with Tina and Ave Williams for their caretaking in Florida. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Sam in a special way may make a contribution to Community Hospice, 295 Valleyview Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020