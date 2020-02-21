Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church

Salvatore (Sammy) Longo

Salvatore (Sammy) Longo Obituary
Salvatore (Sammy) Longo passed away on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 295 Valleyview Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
