It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore "Tony" Mastroianni of Rotterdam. Tony died on Wednesday, October 13, 2020 at Ellis Hospital following a short illness, he was 83. Born in White Plains, NY, Tony was the son of the late Bartolomeo and Agatha DeMeo Mastroianni. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1955. Tony was employed as a Salesman for many years with Orlev Provisions in Rotterdam and received a $2,000,000 sales achievement award. He later worked for Hansel and Gretel as a regional sales manager and also worked for Quant's Food Service in Amsterdam. Tony was a member of the Rotterdam Senior Citizens Center and was a 30 year member of both the Rotterdam Elks Lodge # 2157 and the Sons of Italy. Tony and Gloria were also faithful members of St. Gabriel's Church. In addition to his parents, Tony was also predeceased by his brother Angelo Mastroianni and sister Carmella Amedeo. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Gloria Paolucci Mastroianni, two loving children; Joyce (David) Straschak of Clifton Park and Michael (Deborah) Mastroianni of Rotterdam, three sisters; Josephine Grippo of Rotterdam, Rose Gerardi of Scotia and Jean Salvadore of Rotterdam, two cherished grandchildren; Laura (Brad) Schaming of Gibsonia, PA. and Sarah Mastroianni of Rotterdam and great-granddaughter; Caroline Schaming. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpk. in Guilderland. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com
