1/1
Salvatore "Tony" Mastroianni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore "Tony" Mastroianni of Rotterdam. Tony died on Wednesday, October 13, 2020 at Ellis Hospital following a short illness, he was 83. Born in White Plains, NY, Tony was the son of the late Bartolomeo and Agatha DeMeo Mastroianni. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1955. Tony was employed as a Salesman for many years with Orlev Provisions in Rotterdam and received a $2,000,000 sales achievement award. He later worked for Hansel and Gretel as a regional sales manager and also worked for Quant's Food Service in Amsterdam. Tony was a member of the Rotterdam Senior Citizens Center and was a 30 year member of both the Rotterdam Elks Lodge # 2157 and the Sons of Italy. Tony and Gloria were also faithful members of St. Gabriel's Church. In addition to his parents, Tony was also predeceased by his brother Angelo Mastroianni and sister Carmella Amedeo. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Gloria Paolucci Mastroianni, two loving children; Joyce (David) Straschak of Clifton Park and Michael (Deborah) Mastroianni of Rotterdam, three sisters; Josephine Grippo of Rotterdam, Rose Gerardi of Scotia and Jean Salvadore of Rotterdam, two cherished grandchildren; Laura (Brad) Schaming of Gibsonia, PA. and Sarah Mastroianni of Rotterdam and great-granddaughter; Caroline Schaming. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpk. in Guilderland. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
09:15 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved