Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family

Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family



Mr. Salvatore Megna died Nov. 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial, Nov. 16, 1 o'clock, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church. No calling hours. brbsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store