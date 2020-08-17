Salvatore "Sam" Pizzo Jr. passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sam was born in Frankfort, NY, to his parents, the late Salvatore Pizzo Sr. and Mary Guliano Pizzo. He graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and aided efforts in the Cubian Blockade. Once moving to the area, Sam worked for Cummins Diesel in Albany and most recently worked as a lunch monitor at Scotia-Glenville Middle School where the students fondly referred to him as "Sam the Lunch Man." Sam was a lifetime member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge #2157 and was a member of the Rotterdam Seniors. He enjoyed taking bus trips and travelling to Yankee's Stadium to watch his favorite team play. Sam was an avid Fonda Speedway stock car racing fan, always rooting for his favorite driver Lou Lazzaro. Above all things, Sam got the greatest joy from spending time with his family and animals. He was his family's grill master, no matter the weather and adored his 3 grandsons, never missing a single soccer game. Sam is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Charline LaVine Pizzo, his 2 daughters, Lorraine Pizzo, Renee Pizzo-Roy, son-in-law, Anthony Roy, grandsons, Jonathan, Jarod, Philip Billings, and several fur grandbabies. He is also survived by 1 brother, Jasper Pizzo and special friend, Anna Oberkircher as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Besides his parents, Sam was predeceased by his twin sons, his brother, Philip Pizzo, and his in-laws Benny and Belle Pizzo. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 5-7 PM at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20th at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort, NY. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frankfort. Sam's family would like to extend their appreciation to Schenectady County Hospice for their compassion and care and would like to give a very special thank you to dear friends, Alma and Dave DiCocco for their endless support, along with all the other family, friends and neighbors who have shared their love during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Sam's name to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To share online condolences with Sam's family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
