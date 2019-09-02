|
|
Salvatore "Sal" Ruzzo, 80, Sal died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY. He was the son of the late Gennaro and Julia Ruzzo. Sal worked for many years at General Electric Company, Schenectady. Sal was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Ballston Spa, He was member of Knights of Columbus, Sal was a teacher and mentor for Alcoholics Anonymous, Saratoga Springs. Sal enjoyed hunting and year round fishing. He loved to play tennis and baseball. Sal was Ballston's Herpetologist. He was predeceased by his daughter Michele Groves Sal is survived by his wife of 58 years Nancy Wright Ruzzo, his daughter Lisa Ruzzo, his grandchildren Nichole Antonious, Jamie Dowell, Kayla Groves, Jordan Groves, his great grandsons Grayson and Carter, his sister Theresa Ruzzo, several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019