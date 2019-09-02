Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Ruzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore V. Ruzzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore V. Ruzzo Obituary
Salvatore "Sal" Ruzzo, 80, Sal died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY. He was the son of the late Gennaro and Julia Ruzzo. Sal worked for many years at General Electric Company, Schenectady. Sal was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Ballston Spa, He was member of Knights of Columbus, Sal was a teacher and mentor for Alcoholics Anonymous, Saratoga Springs. Sal enjoyed hunting and year round fishing. He loved to play tennis and baseball. Sal was Ballston's Herpetologist. He was predeceased by his daughter Michele Groves Sal is survived by his wife of 58 years Nancy Wright Ruzzo, his daughter Lisa Ruzzo, his grandchildren Nichole Antonious, Jamie Dowell, Kayla Groves, Jordan Groves, his great grandsons Grayson and Carter, his sister Theresa Ruzzo, several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now