Samuel Jon Gilbert, 34, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 after a long battle with an addiction. Sammy was the son of Barbara (Morin) Gilbert and the late Jeffrey Gilbert. Sammy enjoyed his family, friends, especially his niece, Alana "his girl". In addition to his father, Sammy was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald and Natalie Morin and Perry and Beverly Gilbert. Sammy is survived by his mother, Barbara Gilbert; his sister, Jessica Gilbert; his niece, Alana Tucker. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New Choices Recovery Center, 728 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307 in Sammy's memory. The family would like to send a special thank you to Uncle Paul and Aunt Susan for their continued support along Sam's journey. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019