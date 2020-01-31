|
|
Samuel Joseph "Joe" Daniel Reynolds, 36, born October 24, 1983, went to be with his Lord surrounded by is loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born in Poughkeepsie, NY the son of William (Bill) Reynolds of Cold Spring, Ruth Victoria (Vicki) Reynolds of Troy, NY. He graduated Red Hook High School in 2002 and a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2006. Joe worked for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY. Joe was a gifted and skilled Engineer who worked on many projects both commercial and personal. Joe served for 10 years in the youth ministry at his church. He was a good friend and neighbor always having time to help out with those little projects that always seem to come around the home. Survivors include his loving wife, Danielle Marie Reynolds (Hodsdon), sons, Jackson 12 years old, Abram 9 years old, Osias 6 years, mother, Vicki, father, Bill, step-mother, Olga, sister, Amanda Freeman, mother-in-law, Lynda Hodsdon Mayo of Gill, MA, brother-in-law, Jonathon William Hodsdon of Gill, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the Light of The World Christian Church, 28 Sparrowbush Rd., Latham, NY. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the children's tuition fund at www.ugift529.com using code: G1G90B
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020