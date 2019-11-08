|
|
Sandi J. Donahue, 71, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Born in Richland, WA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eileen Ward. Sandi was a 1966 graduate of Richland High School and went on to attend Columbia Basin College. She proudly served her country in the US Air Force from 1971 to 1973 and then at the 109th Airlift Wing Stratton Air National Guard from 1986 to 2006, where she retired. Sandi was a faithful member of the Alplaus United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir, enjoyed participating in the Octavos group and played the flute. Sandi traveled regularly by train to visit her family out west in Washington and will be remembered for the compassion she had for both people and animals. Sandi is survived by her sisters, Sherri Johnson (Kurt Johnson) and Susan Gonzales. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Joni Gonzales, Sara Lapeyre, Seth Johnson, Matthew Johnson and great-nieces and nephews, Michaela Gonzales, Sascha Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Lapeyre, Liam Joseph Gonzales Perkins. A funeral service for Sandi will be celebrated on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Alplaus United Methodist Church 3 Brookside Ave, Alplaus, NY 12008. Sandi will be laid to rest at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 12 noon. Memorial donations in memory of Sandi may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Schenectady NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019