|
|
Sandra Coffman, 79, of Niskayuna, NY, died on Tuesday, October 1st 2019 at Ellis Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, Sandy was a talented and gifted artist, and she exhibited her artwork throughout the Capital District of NY. She also taught art to children in local schools and to patients at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital. She served as a chaplain's aid and visited patients at both Ellis and Sunnyview hospitals. Sandy also volunteered for numerous organizations including the Boys & Girls Club and Girls Inc. Sandy was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. She was an active member of its sisterhood and coordinated the artwork displayed at the synagogue. Sandy also served as president of the local chapter of Hadassah. She was predeceased by her parents, Violet and Joseph Goodman and her husband, Leonard Coffman. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Goodman, by her son, Glenn Coffman and his wife, Beth, and by her daughter, Rachel Schwartz and her husband, Craig, and grandchildren, Jess and Joshua. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave. Schenectady, NY and interment will take place 12 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Mt. Sharon Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in Sandy's memory may be made to the , www.arthritis.org or to the Spondylitis Association of America, www.spondylitis.org/Ways-to-Give To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019